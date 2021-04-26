State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,860 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,633 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 142,310 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,832,000. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANF stock opened at $70.48 on Monday. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.39.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. Equities analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

In other BancFirst news, insider Ken Starks sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $258,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $332,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 21,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,439,054.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,266 shares of company stock valued at $10,116,136. Company insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

