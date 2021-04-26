State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 278 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $125.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -100.38, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $62.37 and a one year high of $129.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.54 and a 200 day moving average of $102.08.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

