State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BJRI. FMR LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJRI stock opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.56, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $958,741.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,901.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.45.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

