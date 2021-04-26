Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $55.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Steel Dynamics traded as high as $53.60 and last traded at $53.60, with a volume of 5555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.89.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,496,000 after buying an additional 5,625,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 366.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,010 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,049,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 593.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 920,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after buying an additional 787,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.55%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

