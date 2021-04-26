Steem Dollars (SBD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $79,731.00

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for about $7.15 or 0.00013358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $51.15 million and $79,731.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001502 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 156.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004755 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000326 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,157,046 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

