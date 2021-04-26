SteepCoin Reaches Market Cap of $97,377.07 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 54% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $97,377.07 and approximately $3,400.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $662.54 or 0.01232264 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 80.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.