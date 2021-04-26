Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Acquires 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,207.81.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,299.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,131.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,877.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,230.38 and a 52 week high of $2,306.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

