Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.18

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.18 and last traded at $70.05, with a volume of 1233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.29.

SF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average of $53.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $369,166.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,356,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,597,132 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SF. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 115,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

