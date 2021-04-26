Stifel Nicolaus Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,750.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CMG. Northcoast Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,652.06.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE CMG opened at $1,468.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $856.50 and a one year high of $1,579.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,459.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,394.62.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neil Flanzraich purchased 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.