Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Stitch Fix reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.18.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.42 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $113.76.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,439,817.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $215,867.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,035 shares of company stock worth $15,575,252. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $240,563,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $119,403,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,575,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,490,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

