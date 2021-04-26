Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.21%.

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.7162 dividend. This is a positive change from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEOAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stora Enso Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

