Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO) & TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Head-To-Head Survey

Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO) and TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Storage Computer alerts:

This table compares Storage Computer and TransAct Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A TransAct Technologies -13.27% -18.33% -12.68%

This table compares Storage Computer and TransAct Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TransAct Technologies $45.75 million 2.33 $520,000.00 $0.07 170.00

TransAct Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Storage Computer.

Risk and Volatility

Storage Computer has a beta of 53.33, suggesting that its stock price is 5,233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAct Technologies has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Storage Computer and TransAct Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Storage Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A TransAct Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

TransAct Technologies has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.45%. Given TransAct Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TransAct Technologies is more favorable than Storage Computer.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.1% of TransAct Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Storage Computer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of TransAct Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Storage Computer beats TransAct Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Storage Computer Company Profile

Storage Computer Corp. provides storage software solutions focused on developing advanced storage architectures to address the needs of high-bandwidth and other performance impaired applications. It operates through the United States and Europe geographical segments. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data. The company also provides consumable products, including POS receipt paper, inkjet cartridges, ribbons, and other printing supplies, as well as replacement parts; maintenance, repair, and testing services; and refurbished printers. In addition, it offers EPICENTRAL print system, a software solution that enables casino operators to create promotional coupons and marketing messages, and print them at the slot machine; and technical support services, as well as spare parts and accessories. Further, the company provides BOHA! terminal for the food service technology solution market that combines hardware and software components in a device that includes an operating system, touchscreen, and one or two thermal print mechanisms. It markets its products under the BOHA!, AccuDate, Epic, EPICENTRAL, Ithaca, and Printrex brands for restaurant, point of sale automation and banking, casino and gaming, lottery, oil and gas, and hospitality markets, as well as government. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, resellers, and distributors, as well as directly to end-users through online Webstore transactsupplies.com. TransAct Technologies Incorporated was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Storage Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storage Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.