Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ossiam increased its stake in Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK opened at $267.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.94. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.05.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.