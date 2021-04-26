Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.05.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK opened at $267.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.94. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04. The firm has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

