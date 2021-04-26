Stryker (SYK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Stryker to post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stryker to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SYK opened at $267.00 on Monday. Stryker has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $268.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.05.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

