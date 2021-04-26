Studio City International (MSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.71 million during the quarter.

Get Studio City International alerts:

NYSE MSC opened at $12.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32. Studio City International has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $950.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.