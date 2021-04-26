Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Suez in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZEVF opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. Suez has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water cycle and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other.

