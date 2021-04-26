Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Suez in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZEVF opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. Suez has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

Suez Company Profile

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water cycle and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other.

