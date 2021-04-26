Sumokoin Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0922 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. Sumokoin has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $99,000.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

