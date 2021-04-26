Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $182.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SUI. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.43.

NYSE:SUI opened at $161.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.05. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $163.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

