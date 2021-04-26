Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Down 2.2%

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) shares fell 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.08 and last traded at $41.08. 1,132 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 342,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Kerry Philipovitch acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of February 8, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

