Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Sunnova Energy International to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. On average, analysts expect Sunnova Energy International to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $39.91 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $4,352,409.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,077.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. Insiders sold 162,923 shares of company stock worth $7,728,390 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

