SuperCoin Trading 123.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last week, SuperCoin has traded 123.4% higher against the US dollar. SuperCoin has a market capitalization of $200,465.85 and approximately $164.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SuperCoin alerts:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 93.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,182,094 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.