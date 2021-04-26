Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Raised to C$16.50

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. ATB Capital upped their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.86.

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$14.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.90. The firm has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.94. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$8.34 and a 52 week high of C$15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$703.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$770.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.62%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total value of C$200,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$402,965.25. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at C$376,339.75.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

