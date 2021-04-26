suterusu (SUTER) Price Hits $0.0163 on Major Exchanges

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last seven days, suterusu has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $62.71 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00064276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00020197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00061030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.10 or 0.00738100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00094737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,982.11 or 0.07420244 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu (SUTER) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

