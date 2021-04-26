SynLev Price Hits $0.0152 on Top Exchanges (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, SynLev has traded 43.5% lower against the dollar. SynLev has a market cap of $186,058.18 and approximately $81,443.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SynLev coin can now be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00064865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00019516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00062978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.84 or 0.00730725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00094495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.25 or 0.07595972 BTC.

SynLev Profile

SynLev is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev . The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

Buying and Selling SynLev

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SynLev should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SynLev using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

