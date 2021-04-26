Syscoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.07 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. Syscoin has a market cap of $192.86 million and $4.07 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000591 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $242.42 or 0.00454075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000675 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 611,022,560 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

