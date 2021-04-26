Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Systemax Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, is a value added distributor and direct marketer of branded and private label industrial products in North America, going to market through a system of branded e-Commerce websites and relationship marketers. The primary brand is Global Industrial. “

SYX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti downgraded Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SYX opened at $45.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.48. Systemax has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $45.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.87.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Systemax will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Systemax news, insider Robert Dooley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Klaus Werner sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $74,663.89. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,921 over the last three months. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Systemax by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Systemax by 7.2% in the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Systemax by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Systemax during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Systemax by 245.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

