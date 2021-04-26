Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $230.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s previous close.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE:TGT opened at $206.01 on Monday. Target has a 12 month low of $103.86 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.61.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Target by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 37,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Target by 81.8% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 588,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $116,620,000 after buying an additional 264,999 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.