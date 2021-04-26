Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.58

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.58 and last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 6007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.01.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday. Investec raised Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised Tate & Lyle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.12.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

