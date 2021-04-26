Tatro Capital LLC Sells 2,393 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tatro Capital LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.23.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $150.19 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $82.40 and a 1-year high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.99. The company has a market capitalization of $455.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Insiders have sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

