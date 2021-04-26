TD Securities Raises Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $110.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MGA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.40.

Shares of MGA opened at $97.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.45, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.54 and its 200-day moving average is $72.71. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Magna International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $1,237,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth $1,839,000. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 52,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

