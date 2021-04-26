TE-FOOD (TONE) Price Tops $0.0627 on Exchanges

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. TE-FOOD has a total market capitalization of $35.61 million and $392,999.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00064459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00020338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00062119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.29 or 0.00744072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00094833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.70 or 0.07425291 BTC.

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TE-FOOD (CRYPTO:TONE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,973,686 coins. The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars.

