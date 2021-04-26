Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Shares Gap Up to $21.32

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.32, but opened at $22.00. Tenaris shares last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 35,815 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.16.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 1,792.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

