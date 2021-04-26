Teradyne (TER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Teradyne has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.95-1.11 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.95-1.11 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Teradyne to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TER opened at $131.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.95. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $147.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $95,627.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,581.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,130 shares of company stock worth $24,106,370. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

