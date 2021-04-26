Terex (NYSE:TEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TEX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.47.

NYSE TEX opened at $47.28 on Thursday. Terex has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -788.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.86 million. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Terex will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,969,687 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

