Ternium (NYSE:TX) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.10

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.10 and last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 3109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TX. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.71.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.46%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TX. Prudential PLC raised its position in Ternium by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,375,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,071,000 after acquiring an additional 347,491 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter worth $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

