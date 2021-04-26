Terril Brothers Inc. Reduces Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Terril Brothers Inc. reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 2.4% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.16. 74,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,035,848. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

