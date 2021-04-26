Terril Brothers Inc. Sells 2,350 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Terril Brothers Inc. lowered its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,655 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,079,000 after buying an additional 6,334,994 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,694,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,964,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group began coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

NYSE:WRK traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.78. 21,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,843. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WestRock has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $54.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.11.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

