Terril Brothers Inc. Takes Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149,027 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nokia by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,759 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Nokia by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,922,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 955,846 shares during the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,036,547. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

