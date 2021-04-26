Terry L. Blaker Acquires 1,024 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,077,000 after buying an additional 53,204 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.76.

CTVA stock opened at $48.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.01. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

