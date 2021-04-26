Terry L. Blaker Acquires 994 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Terry L. Blaker grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $2,446,101.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,085,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620 over the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Argus raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $121.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.41 and its 200-day moving average is $105.69. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $81.51 and a 1 year high of $121.82.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

