Terry L. Blaker Buys 1,262 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,450,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,769,000 after purchasing an additional 125,421 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,846,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,283,000 after purchasing an additional 291,376 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,466,000 after purchasing an additional 255,132 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $79.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.09. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The stock has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,969.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

