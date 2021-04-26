Terry L. Blaker Cuts Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Terry L. Blaker decreased its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $574.78.

MKTX opened at $507.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $519.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.76. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.04 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

