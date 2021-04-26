Terry L. Blaker Has $2.36 Million Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Terry L. Blaker decreased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,051 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 15,121 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XLNX. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.47.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $129.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.41. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.45 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

