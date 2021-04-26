Terry L. Blaker Has $2.75 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $145,035,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,917,000 after purchasing an additional 193,380 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2,636.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 177,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 171,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,060,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,209,000 after purchasing an additional 133,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $129.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.38. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

