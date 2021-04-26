Terry L. Blaker Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Terry L. Blaker increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,413 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $130.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

