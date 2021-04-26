Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.19.

TXN traded up $2.68 on Monday, hitting $191.50. The company had a trading volume of 81,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,991. The firm has a market cap of $176.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

