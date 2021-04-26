Tfo Tdc LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Tfo Tdc LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 6.1% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $20,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,397,000 after acquiring an additional 497,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after acquiring an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,260,000.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $236.55. 4,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,591. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $152.40 and a 52 week high of $236.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

