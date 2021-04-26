Tfo Tdc LLC Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tfo Tdc LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 150.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 13.9% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 12,047 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 14.5% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,733 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in The Boeing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,235 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $5.88 on Monday, hitting $244.26. The stock had a trading volume of 248,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,622,182. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.46 and a 200 day moving average of $212.35. The stock has a market cap of $142.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.25.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

