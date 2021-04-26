Tfo Tdc LLC Makes New Investment in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,163 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000. Owens Corning accounts for approximately 0.2% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $97.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.38. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.91.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

